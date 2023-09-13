Baltic states ban vehicles with Russian license plates in line with EU sanctions interpretation

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have banned vehicles with Russian license plates from entering their territory as part of the European Union’s recent new interpretation of sanctions against Moscow over its war on Ukraine. Estonia imposed the measure on Wednesday morning to match a similar decision by southern neighbors Latvia and Lithuania earlier in the week. Estonia’s interior ministry said the joint action by the Baltic nations — which are all NATO members that border Russia — followed “the additional interpretation of the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation published by the European Commission” earlier in September.

