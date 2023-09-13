Belgian court overturns government decision to deny shelter to single men seeking asylum

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s top administrative court has overturned a government decision to refuse to provide shelter for single men seeking asylum. Belgian Asylum State Secretary Nicole de Moor said last month that a shortage of asylum housing was expected in coming months, and she wanted “absolutely to avoid children ending up in the streets this winter.” Single men, she said, would have to fend for themselves. But the Council of State ruled Wednesday that the move does not respect the rights that all asylum seekers should enjoy while their application for international protection is processed. Belgium has long come under criticism for failing to provide enough shelter to the thousands of people who seek protection from persecution in their home countries.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.