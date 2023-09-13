Coal mine collapses in northern Turkey, trapping miners. At least one miner is taken to hospital

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media say that a coal mine has collapsed in northern Turkey, and at least one miner was injured and taken to hospital. It’s unclear how many miners remain trapped. NTV television reported that rescue teams were dispatched to the mine near the town of Eregli, in northern Zonguldak province, on Wednesday. The cause of the collapse was not immediately known. Turkey’s worst mine disaster was in 2014, when 301 miners died after a fire erupted inside a coal mine in the town of Soma. Last year, an explosion in another coal mine in northern Turkey killed 41 people.

