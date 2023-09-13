Extortion trial against Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance, is delayed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday agreed to delay Joran van der Sloot’s trial on extortion charges until later this year in order to give his defense more time to prepare. Van der Sloot is the chief suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway. He is charged with trying to extort money from the missing teen’s mother in exchange for revealing where to find her daughter’s remains. A U.S. magistrate judge granted van der Sloot’s request to postpone the trial. It is now expected to occur sometime after Dec. 4. Federal prosecutors did not oppose the continuance. The trial date will be set by a separate order by a district judge.

