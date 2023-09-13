Florida Gov. DeSantis recommends against latest COVID booster in ongoing disagreement with FDA, CDC
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will recommend most citizens don’t take the latest COVID-19 booster shot. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon Ladapo held a Zoom call with doctors Wednesday in which Ladapo said the there isn’t enough data to show the potential benefits of the vaccine outweigh potential risks. DeSantis, who’s running for president, and Ladapo’s discussion was streamed live on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. It repeated much of what they said a week ago during a live event in Jacksonville, in which they warned against the vaccine.