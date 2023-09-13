How they got him: Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2-week pursuit in Pennsylvania

UNIONVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania authorities say they were able to capture escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante thanks to thermal imaging equipment in the air, search teams working through a stormy night, a search dog and the element of surprise. The 34-year-old Brazilian fugitive was apprehended Wednesday morning after a 14-day hunt across rolling Pennsylvania farmlands and forests. A burglar alarm first alerted searchers after midnight Tuesday. Soon, a plane picked up a heat signal that searchers on the ground encircled. After a storm delay, a team moved in on Cavalcante in heavy underbrush. Authorities say Cavalcante didn’t realize he was surrounded until he was already encircled. He tried to crawl away but was subdued by a search dog.

