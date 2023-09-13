Hurricane Lee turns north on path that will take it past Bermuda as it aims for Atlantic Canada

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Lee is starting to spin away from the northern Caribbean as the Category 3 storm aims for Atlantic Canada and leaves big waves in its wake. The storm was located about 430 miles (695 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda on Wednesday. It had winds of up to 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour). Lee is expected to pass just west of Bermuda late Thursday, prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for the island. It’s then expected to keep traveling north and lose strength in cooler waters before potentially making landfall over the weekend in Nova Scotia as a possible tropical storm.

