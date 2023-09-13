In a battle of electric SUVs, the Nissan Ariya takes on the Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Nissan Ariya is an all-new electric SUV for the 2023 model year. It’s Nissan’s second EV and serves as a roomier and more powerful complement to the brand’s pioneering Leaf hatchback. However, it’s also going up against many recently introduced competitors, one of which is the Ford Mustang Mach-E. On sale since the 2021 model year, the Mustang Mach-E has earned praise from Edmunds’ experts for its performance, range and user-friendly controls. Which one of these small electric SUVs is the better buy? Edmunds compared them to find out.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.