International crews in Moroccan to recover bodies days after deadly 6.8 quake earthquake struck

IMI N’TALA, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan rescue crews have been joined by international crews from Spain, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Qatar, who sent emergency responders into the mountains where bodies remain buried under dust and rubble. In mountain villages like Imi N’Tala, food and water have arrived but efforts remain underway to dig people’s family and neighbors out. Moroccan authorities reported 2,901 deaths as of Tuesday. Morocco has limited the amount of aid allowed into the country in response to the earthquake and green-lit crews from only four countries — Spain, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to avoid being “counterproductive”. The United Nations has estimated that 300,000 people were affected by Friday night’s magnitude 6.8 quake.

By SAM METZ and MOSA’AB ELSHAMY Associated Press

