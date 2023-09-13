‘Just Ken’ no more? Barbie sidekick among 12 finalists for National Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced the 12 finalists being considered for induction this year. Barbie’s sidekick Ken is on the list as he rides a wave of popularity from the blockbuster “Barbie” movie. Ken is up against baseball cards, Battleship, bingo, Bop It, Cabbage Patch Kids, Choose Your Own Adventure gamebooks, Connect 4, Little Tykes Cozy Coupe, Nerf, slime and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The public can vote through Sept. 20. The top vote getters from the public and members of a selection committee will be inducted Nov. 9. The National Toy Hall of Fame is housed at The Strong Museum in Rochester, New York.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.