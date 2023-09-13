Manhunt underway after Tennessee homicide suspect flees into Virginia woods
EWING, Va. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a homicide suspect in a remote corner of western Virginia after they say he fled from police in eastern Tennessee. Law enforcement officials on Wednesday called for residents to lock their homes and secure their vehicles. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia said in a statement that Jason Dockery is a suspect in a fatal shooting in Tennessee’s Anderson County, which is northwest of Knoxville. Police began their pursuit of Dockery on Tuesday. Authorities said the pursuit ended in Ewing, Virginia, when Dockery ran into the woods.