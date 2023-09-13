Olivia Rodrigo announces 2024 arena world tour with The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour and she’s bringing the next generation of pop talent, as well as a beloved ’90s alt-rock band, with her. In 2024, Rodrigo will be joined by funk-and-soul up-and-comer Remi Wolf, dark pop princess Chappell Roan, song of the summer contender PinkPantheress and perhaps most surprisingly, the Breeders across a 57-date run. The GUTS World Tour, Rodrigo’s first ever arena tour, kicks off Feb. 23, in Palm Springs, California, at the Acrisure Arena. It will hit most major cities in North America and Europe before returning stateside and closing out with two nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles County that August.

