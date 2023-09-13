Russian journalist who headed news outlet in Moldova is declared a security threat and expelled

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — A Russian journalist who was head of the news outlet Sputnik Moldova was declared a national security threat and expelled from Moldova on Wednesday on charges of meddling in internal affairs by spreading disinformation, authorities said. Vitaly Denisov, 56, was removed under escort and banned from returning to the country for 10 years, Moldova’s General Inspectorate for Migration said in a statement. The measure to remove the foreigner was ordered in connection with his involvement in the internal affairs, “a fact that endangers the informational security of our country,” the inspectorate said. Sputnik Moldova is the Moldovan arm of the Russian state-owned Sputnik news agency.

