The son of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi says he’s increasingly worried about her health

BANGKOK (AP) — The son of ousted Myanmar leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi says he has always avoided talking to the media, but this time is different. He’s increasingly worried about his imprisoned 78-year-old mother’s health and about Myanmar’s violent political crisis, which he calls desperate. Kim Aris says his mother has no access to legal counsel or to her personal doctors and is under a form of solitary confinement. She was arrested in 2021 when the army seized power from her elected government. The military takeover triggered massive protests that were brutally suppressed, triggering a bloody civil war. Aris said in an interview: “So now I’m doing all I can to try and help the situation and bring awareness of this situation to the wider world.”

By GRANT PECK and TIAN MACLEOD JI Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.