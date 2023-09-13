UN envoy for Sudan resigns, warning that the conflict could be turning into ‘full-scale civil war’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Sudan who was declared unwelcome by the country’s military government in June has announced his resignation. He is warning that the conflict between Sudan’s two military leaders “could be morphing into a full-scale civil war.” Volker Perthes had continued to work outside Sudan. He told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that the fighting in Sudan shows no sign of abating. the violence in Sudan erupted in mid-April and has killed at least 5,000 people and wounded over 12,000. Perthes was a key mediator after the conflict began, but the government claimed he was biased and informed the United Nations in June that he was declared a persona non grata.

