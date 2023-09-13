University of North Carolina locks down over reports of armed person weeks after fatal shooting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is locked down after the campus alert system warned of an armed and dangerous person on or near campus. The Wednesday afternoon alert instructed students to “go inside now” and avoid windows. Students are still recovering from the fatal shooting of a faculty member in a science building about two weeks prior. A UNC graduate student is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and having a gun on educational property in connection with the shooting death of associate professor Zijie Yan.

