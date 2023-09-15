A look at notable impeachments in US history, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial on corruption allegations is among several such proceedings that have occurred in U.S. history. In Texas, an impeachment charge from the House results in immediate suspension from office, as is the case for Paxton. The Senate is determining whether Paxton is permanently removed. In the past 25 years, impeachment has been used three times against two presidents. The current GOP-led House has opened an impeachment inquiry into Democratic President Joe Biden, although it has not proceeded beyond that yet.Before Paxton, Texas had not held an impeachment trial since the 1970s, which ended in the conviction of a state judge.

