California targets smash-and-grabs with $267 million program aimed at ‘brazen’ store thefts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will spend $267 million to combat smash-and-grab robberies that have plagued businesses and luxury stores in the state. Cracking down on organized retail theft has been one of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The grants will be distributed through grants to 55 local law enforcement agencies and district attorney’s offices. The money will help create investigative units, increase police foot patrols, purchase new surveillance technology and equipment and fund special units in district attorney’s offices dedicated to prosecuting these crimes. Retailers in California, especially in the Bay Area and Los Angeles area, have been the targets of brazen smash-and-grab flash mobs in recent years.

