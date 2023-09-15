Judge: Sexual harassment lawsuit against California treasurer by employee she fired can go to trial
The Associated Press
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge has ruled that a civil lawsuit against California Treasurer Fiona Ma by a high-ranking former employee who alleges that Ma made sexual advances toward her before firing her can go to trial. Judith Blackwell alleged sexual harassment, racial discrimination and wrongful termination in the lawsuit, which she filed in July 2021. Ma says the allegations by the former head of the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee are without merit. A judge on Thursday denied Ma’s motion to dismiss the case entirely. But the judge did throw out the lawsuit’s allegations of racial discrimination and wrongful termination, saying Ma presented evidence Blackwell’s firing was based on job performance.