Twins manager Rocco Baldelli goes on leave to be with his wife for the birth of twins

CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli spends most of his life around a bunch of Twins.

His future is going to be a little different.

Baldelli went on paternity leave after Saturday’s 7-6 loss to the Chicago White Sox. His wife, Allie, is expecting twin boys in the coming days.

“We’re excited. It’s twins, and we didn’t know what to expect and we didn’t know or even anticipate making it this far,” Rocco Baldelli said. “So we’ve made it basically to the end of kind of the term that they laid out for us, so that’s exciting and I think good for the babies. Allie’s still feeling pretty good, so I mean we’re lucky.”

Rocco and Allie got married during the All-Star break in 2021. They welcomed a daughter, Louisa, on Sept. 6, 2021.

After Sunday’s series finale against the White Sox, the AL Central-leading Twins visit Cincinnati for a three-game series and then begin a six-game homestand on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

Bench coach Jayce Tingler will run the team while Baldelli is away.

“I don’t have a plan for a return yet. I’m not sure when that’s going to be,” Baldelli said. “We’ll see how Allie’s feeling and how everyone’s doing.”

Right-handers Joe Ryan, Kenta Maeda and Bailey Ober are listed as the starting pitchers against the Reds, and Baldelli said left-hander Dallas Keuchel will work out of the bullpen for now. The 35-year-old Keuchel has no record and an 8.03 ERA in three September starts.

“We have five guys right now that are in the rotation currently, and that could change,” Baldelli said. “We could end up with a different five guys. We could end with six guys. We could end up with four guys in the rotation towards the end of the regular season. We’re going to have to see just the way it best fits for everyone.”

