In a state used to hurricanes and flooding, Louisiana is battling an unprecedented wildfire season

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has had an unprecedented wildfire season, exacerbated by extreme heat and dry conditions. In August alone, there were more than 550 fires across the state, and officials say the season is far from over. One of the largest wildfires in Louisiana history continues to burn through land and threaten rural communities, which are used to flooding and hurricanes this time of year rather than drought and blazes. Louisiana’s excessive wildfire season is just one climate disaster in a summer of weather anomalies that have plagued the country — from the first-ever tropical storm watch issued for southern California, destructive flooding in the Northeast and deadly wildfires in Maui.

