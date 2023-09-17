In corrupt Libya, longtime warnings of the collapse of the Derna dams went unheeded

CAIRO (AP) — For years, experts had warned that floods posed a significant danger to two dams protecting nearly 90,000 people in northeastern Libya. They repeatedly called for immediate maintenance to the two structures outside the city of Derna. But successive governments in the divided and chaos-stricken North African nation did not heed their advice. Their worst predictions came true when heavy rains from Mediterranean storm Daniel caused flooding across eastern Libya. It overwhelmed the two dams, sending a wall of water through the city, killing at least 11,000 people. Entire neighborhoods were destroyed and people were swept out to sea. The Libyan Red Crescent says more than 10,000 people are missing.

