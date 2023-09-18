Authorities identify 2 California pilots who died in air racing event in Reno, Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two California pilots who died in a collision during an air racing event in Reno. The Reno Air Racing Association identified the victims as Chris Rushing of Thousand Oaks and Nick Macy of Tululake on Monday. They say the two planes collided at the end of the T-6 Gold race Sunday afternoon during the final day of the National Championship Air Races at Reno-Stead Airport. Race officials say they are cooperating with authorities to determine the cause of the fatal crash. It marred the final year of the National Championship Air Races at the Reno-based airport after nearly six decades.

