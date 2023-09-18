Brazil’s Lula pitches his nation — and himself — as fresh leader for Global South

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — “Brazil is back.” That has been Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s refrain for the better part of the last year, with the newly elected president deploying the snappy slogan to cast Brazil and himself as leaders of the Global South. Last year, Lula thwarted the reelection bid of far-right Jair Bolsonaro, who showed little interest in geopolitics or diplomacy during his four years in office. Lula, by contrast, has crisscrossed the globe and visited 21 countries. He will be the first leader speaking at the United Nations this week, and his speech marks the culmination of his efforts in recent months.

