Mexican president defends inclusion of Russian military contingent in Independence parade

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president is defending the participation of a contingent of Russian soldiers in a military parade over the weekend. The presence of the Russians drew criticism because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Mexico has condemned the invasion but refused to participate in sanctions. It also continues to buy vintage COVID vaccines from Russia. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador noted that a contingent from China also participated, and said that all the countries Mexico has diplomatic relations with were invited to the Independence parade. López Obrador acknowledged Monday the issue became “a scandal,” but attributed it to his ongoing spat with the news media, which he believes is against him.

