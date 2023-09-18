North Korea says Kim Jong Un is back home from Russia, where he deepened ‘comradely’ ties with Putin

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has returned home from a trip to Russia where he deepened a “comradely fellowship and friendly ties” with President Vladimir Putin. The state media report Tuesday didn’t give many specifics on the six-day trip that was Kim’s longest foreign travel since he took power in late 2011. Kim visited several military sites in Russia and said in live comments last week that his country offered full and unconditional support to Putin. His comments and itinerary raised concerns about possible arms deals in which North Korea could provide ammunition for Russia’s war in Ukraine in return for receiving Russian technologies to modernize his nuclear weapons arsenals.

