Phoenix racetrack to end live racing, which means its OTB sites will close

PHOENIX (AP) — Turf Paradise, a racetrack that has been a staple of horse racing in Arizona for decades, announced Monday it will cease live racing. Jerry Simms, the longtime owner, announced he is retiring to spend more time with family. There will be no live racing or simulcasting from the north Phoenix racetrack starting Oct. 1. This also means the 37 Off Track Betting sites Turf Paradise runs throughout Arizona will close. Live racing is a requirement for operating off-track betting facilities. Turf Paradise opened in January 1956. Simms has been at the helm since 2000. According to the Arizona Department of Gaming, there are roughly 60 OTB sites statewide.

