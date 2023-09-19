Azerbaijan blames Armenian saboteurs for 6 deaths from land mines in Nagorno-Karabakh
By The Associated Press
Azerbaijan authorities say four soldiers and two civilian road workers were killed Tuesday in landmine explosions that it blames on Armenian saboteurs. The blasts took place in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan that is partly under the control of ethnic Armenian forces. A statement says two state employees died when their vehicle was blown up by a mine and that a truckload of soldiers responding to the incident hit another mine, killing four. Nagorno-Karabakh and sizable surrounding territories were under ethnic Armenian control since the 1994 end of a separatist war, but Azerbaijan regained the territories and parts of Nagorno-Karabakh itself in a six-week war in 2020.