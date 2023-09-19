Azerbaijan blames Armenian saboteurs for 6 deaths from land mines in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan authorities say four soldiers and two civilian road workers were killed Tuesday in landmine explosions that it blames on Armenian saboteurs. The blasts took place in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan that is partly under the control of ethnic Armenian forces. A statement says two state employees died when their vehicle was blown up by a mine and that a truckload of soldiers responding to the incident hit another mine, killing four. Nagorno-Karabakh and sizable surrounding territories were under ethnic Armenian control since the 1994 end of a separatist war, but Azerbaijan regained the territories and parts of Nagorno-Karabakh itself in a six-week war in 2020.

By The Associated Press

