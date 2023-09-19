California may limit how much company behind Arrowhead bottled water can draw from mountain springs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials may vote Tuesday to slash how much water a major bottling company can pull from a watershed in the San Bernardino National Forest. It’s part of a yearslong dispute over water use by the company that makes Arrowhead Mountain Spring Water. The state water board will consider whether to issue a cease-and-desist order against BlueTriton, which was formerly Nestle Waters North America. It would prevent the company from drawing water from certain springs. Residents began complaining years ago that the water diversion was drying creek beds and harming wildlife. BlueTriton says it has not taken more water than the company believes it is legally entitled to.

By ADAM BEAM and AMY TAXIN Associated Press

