Climate change made storm that devastated Libya far more likely and intense, scientists say

Scientists say climate change made the devastating storm along the Libyan coast up to 50 times more likely and 50% more intense. They also say in an analysis released Tuesday that intense rainfall over central Greece and parts of Bulgaria and Turkey were up to 10 times more likely and up to 40% more intense. Mediterranean storm Daniel caused massive flooding across eastern Libya that overwhelmed two dams, destroying neighborhoods in the coastal city of Derna and killing thousands. The analysis is part of an initiative to quickly evaluate the role of climate change after extreme weather events.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.