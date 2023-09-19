Colombian leader summons intense oratory for a bleak warning: that humanity is making itself extinct

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Colombian President Gustavo Petro has delivered an ominous prophecy with grandiose language. He paints a grim picture of what lies ahead if nations fail to swiftly redesign life on this planet. Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly, he said that the migration of climate refugees shows that what he called “the crisis of Life” has already begun, and also that mankind has “dedicated itself to war,” which has distracted attention and resources from development goals and climate change. Eloquent oratory is a skill Petro often deploys. Lately he has done so to project himself as a global leader on climate change.

