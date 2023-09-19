Hunter Biden to plead not guilty to firearms charges

Hunter Biden will plead not guilty to federal firearms charges filed after the collapse of a plea deal in a long-running federal investigation, his lawyers said Tuesday in court documents. Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, during a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine. The three-count indictment from a special counsel overseeing the case came weeks after the proposed plea deal imploded and puts the case on track toward a possible high-stakes trial as the 2024 election looms. He is asking to enter the plea remotely via video conference, though prosecutors are expected to oppose the request.

