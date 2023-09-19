Iraq’s president will summon the Turkish ambassador over airstrikes in Iraq’s Kurdish region

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Iraqi president says he will summon Turkey’s ambassador and hand him a formal letter of protest over recent Turkish airstrikes. It comes a day after an airstrike on a military airport in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region. The strike killed three members of the region’s counterterrorism force and injured three Kurdish Peshmerga forces. Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid says the strike targeted innocent civilians and military and security headquarters. Turkey often launches strikes against targets in Syria and Iraq that it believes to be affiliated to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, a Kurdish separatist group that has waged an insurgency against Turkey since the 1980s.

