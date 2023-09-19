Israeli military sentences commander to 10 days in prison over shooting of Palestinian motorist

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has sentenced a military commander in the occupied West Bank to 10 days in prison after an investigation into his shooting last week of a Palestinian motorist who was found to be innocent. The Israeli military said that security forces stationed at the Jewish settlement of Rimonim had spotted a Palestinian vehicle fleeing the scene that they believed to be behind an earlier shooting attack and opened fire at the Palestinian man’s car, wounding the driver. An Israeli military investigation determined Tuesday the shooting was the result of mistaken identity. Rights groups have noted that Israeli investigations into accusations of crimes committed against Palestinians rarely lead to prosecutions in the West Bank.

