Japan records a trade deficit in August as exports to China, rest of Asia weaken

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has reported that its exports fell 0.8% in August from a year earlier, with steep declines in shipments to China and the rest of Asia. Imports sank nearly 18%, leaving a deficit for a second straight month. Exports to Asian markets, which account for the largest share of Japan’s foreign trade, fell 8.8% while imports were down about 13%. Japan’s exports to the U.S. climbed 5.1%, helped by robust demand for vehicles. Exports to the European Union jumped 12.7% from a year earlier. By product category, auto exports jumped 40.9% and semiconductor exports gained 8.1%. Exports in chemicals declined 11.7% and machinery exports slipped 9.6%.

