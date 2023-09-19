Jessica Knoll’s novel ‘Bright Young Women’ is an ode to victims and survivors of Ted Bundy’s crimes

“Luckiest Girl Alive” author Jessica Knoll has released her third novel, “Bright Young Women.” The novel is inspired by Ted Bundy’s 1978 murders of two sorority members at Florida State University. The story follows a fictional witness who saw an intruder at the Chi Omega sorority house. It is later discovered that two women have been killed and two others were badly beaten. Knoll says the book’s title is a twist on a statement made by the judge who described Bundy as “a bright young man” at his sentencing. Knoll says the book released Tuesday is a tribute to victims and survivors.

