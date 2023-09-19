Michigan State football coach Tucker says `other motives’ behind his firing for alleged misconduct

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Suspended Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker says he’s “disappointed — but not surprised” that the school intends to fire him for misconduct involving activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy. In a statement Tuesday, Tucker suggests that “other motives are at play” in the school’s decision. The university informed Tucker on Monday that he will be fired without compensation for misconduct involving Tracy, who said Tucker sexually harassed her during an April 2022 phone call. She later filed a complaint with the school’s Title IX office. Tucker has called the allegations “completely false.” He said Tuesday that, “A cursory reading of the facts and timeline should cause any fair-minded person to conclude that other motives are at play.”

