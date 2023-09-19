Network of ancient American Indian earthworks in Ohio named to list of UNESCO World Heritage sites

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A network of ancient American Indian ceremonial and burial mounds in Ohio noted for their good condition, distinct style and cultural significance has been added to the list of UNESCO World Heritage sites. Preservationists’ push to recognize the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks was slowed by a protracted court battle to restore public access to a portion of the land leased to a golf course. UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee approved the application Tuesday during a meeting in Saudi Arabia. The massive earthworks join a list of famed sites that includes Greece’s Acropolis, Peru’s Machu Picchu and the Great Wall of China.

