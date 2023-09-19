NYC day care operator tried to cover up fentanyl operation before 1-year-old’s death, feds allege
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City day care operator and a man who rented a room from her have been charged by federal prosecutors after the death of a 1-year-old exposed to fentanyl inside the day care. Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that the woman, Grei Mendez, took steps to cover up the drug operation by contacting her husband prior to alerting authorities about the unresponsive children. Authorities say they discovered a kilogram of fentanyl on top of playmats used by children. Both Mendez and the man she rented a room to, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, have denied any involvement in the drug operation. Mendez’s husband was not named in the prosecutor’s complaint.