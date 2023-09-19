Officer’s bail revoked in shooting death of driver after prosecutors lodge constitutional challenge

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer charged in the shooting death of a driver last month is back in custody following the revocation of his bail. Officer Mark Dial was taken into custody in the courtroom Tuesday after the ruling. He had surrendered Sept. 8 and posted 10 percent of $500,000 bail. But prosecutors said the Pennsylvania Constitution typically prohibits bail for offenses carrying a life term. Dial is charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, official oppression and four other counts. The police department has suspended him with intent to dismiss. Defense attorneys say the shooting was justified, saying Dial thought 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry had a gun.

