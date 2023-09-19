Russian drone attack on a city in western Ukraine sparks an inferno at a warehouse and kills 1

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian governor says Russia launched a massive drone attack on the western city of Lviv, damaging a warehouse facility in a fiery blaze and killing one man. Ukraine’s Air Force says it intercepted 27 of 30 Shahed drones overnight. But drones that got through air defense systems sparked an inferno at the industrial storage facility that was not used for military purposes. A government official says a Russian artillery strike in Kherson in the country’s south struck a bus, killing a police sergeant and wounding two men. That strike also set a warehouse on fire.

