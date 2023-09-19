Skip to Content
Second teenager arrested in video recorded hit-run crash of ex-California police chief in Las Vegas

By KEN RITTER and RIO YAMAT
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police on Tuesday announced a second teenager has been arrested in a series of hit-and-run crashes, including the death of a former California police chief who was riding a bicycle last month. Deputy Chief Nick Farese said in an afternoon news conference that the arrest was made earlier Tuesday at the juvenile’s home. Farese did not identify the juvenile. Family members of 64-year-old Andreas Rene Probst also attended the police briefing. The briefing by police came a day after the elected district attorney in Las Vegas said he would charge the 17-year-old alleged driver of the car as an adult with murder.

