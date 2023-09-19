South Carolina women senators who fought abortion ban to receive JFK Profile in Courage award

BOSTON (AP) — Five women state senators from South Carolina who formed a bipartisan coalition to filibuster a near-total abortion ban in their state have been chosen to receive the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award this year. A special International Profile in Courage Award will honor South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for working to improve relations between their countries despite domestic opposition. Caroline Kennedy said the goal of the awards is to honor leaders who took stands of conscience and risked their careers by putting the public interest ahead of their own political standing.

