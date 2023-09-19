Speaker McCarthy faces an almost impossible task trying to unite House GOP and fund the government

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy is trying to accomplish what at times seems impossible. The Republican speaker is working furiously to convince his colleagues to come together to pass a conservative bill to keep the federal government open. But it has little chance of actually preventing a federal shutdown. Whatever Republicans come up with in the House is expected to be rejected by the Senate where Democrats and most Republicans together want to fund the government. With time dwindling, plans for a Tuesday test vote were scrapped as negotiations resumed. Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to reach a deal. Otherwise, the U.S. faces massive federal government closures and disruptions.

By LISA MASCARO and STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

