Supporters of Guatemala’s president-elect block highways and roads to protest prosecution

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Thousands of farmers and Indigenous supporters have blocked roads and streets in Guatemala to defend the president-elect as government prosecutors seek to ban his political party. Protests organized by the Farmworkers’ Development Council set up about 14 blockades on Guatemala’s seven main highways. Demonstrators also blocked streets in Guatemala City Tuesday to demand the resignation of prosecutors who have sought to ban the Seed Movement party of president-elect Bernardo Arévalo. Arévalo won the Aug. 20 presidential runoff in a landslide, but prosecutors have continued pursuing multiple investigations related to the registration of Seed Movement, and alleged fraud in the election. International observers have said that is not supported by evidence.

