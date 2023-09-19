Unlicensed New York City acupuncturist charged after patient’s lungs collapsed, prosecutors say

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a New York City man with performing acupuncture without a license after they say he punctured a woman’s lungs during treatment, sending her to a hospital for emergency surgery. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz says 66-year-old Yong De Lin was arraigned on four criminal charges Monday in connection with unlicensed treatments he performed on 63-year-old Shujuan Jiang between May and October of last year. Katz says that after the last treatment, Jiang collapsed and was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery. Lin’s attorney, Kathleen Gallo, didn’t immediately reply to a Tuesday voicemail seeking comment.

