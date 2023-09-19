Video shows high school band director shocked with stun gun, arrested after refusing to stop music

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police body camera video shows an Alabama high school band director being shocked with a stun gun and arrested by officers in front of screaming students, in a chaotic scuffle that broke out after he refused to immediately stop the band as it played in the bleachers following a football game. The altercation in Birmingham erupted last Thursday after the game between Minor and Jackson-Olin high schools. The video released Monday night shows officers approaching Minor band director Johnny Mims and telling him to stop the music and clear the stadium. But the band keeps playing for another two minutes. Officers shock him with a stun gun and arrest him, in a scrum of bodies. Police say the incident is under investigation.

