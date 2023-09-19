Warner Bros. Discovery to offer live sports on its Max streaming service
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Warner Brothers Discovery is entering the direct-to-consumer live sports market. The company has announced that it will launch a sports add-on tier on its Max streaming service on Oct. 5. The Bleacher Report Add-On package will offer any sports programming airing on TBS, TNT and TruTV. That includes baseball, NHL and NBA games as well as U.S. men’s and women’s soccer matches and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.