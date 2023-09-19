Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a man following an incident in the stands at a New England Patriots home game. Police and personnel responded to the upper deck at Gillette Stadium shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. The Norfolk County district attorney’s office says 53-year-old Dale Mooney of Newmarket, New Hampshire, “was in apparent need of medical attention.” He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The results of an autopsy are expected Tuesday. The Miami Dolphins defeated the Patriots in Sunday’s game.

