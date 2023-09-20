A grandmother seeks justice for Native Americans after thousands of unsolved deaths, disappearances

HARDIN, Mont. (AP) — Kaysera Stops Pretty Places’ death remains unsolved four years after her body was found in a Native American reservation border town. Now her grandmother Yolanda Fraser is using the tragedy to highlight missing and murdered Indigenous peoples across the U.S. The Northern Cheyenne woman says the voices of victims’ families are getting louder as they band together. Meanwhile, federal agencies are dedicating more agents to solving such cases. Yet thousands of cases remain unsolved. Investigators continue to be hindered by jurisdictional limits that leave their hands tied if a crime occurs off-reservation.

